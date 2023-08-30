(LISTEN): State Rep. David Tyson Smith (D-Columbia) discusses Missouri legislative priorities on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Rep. David Tyson Smith’s (D-Columbia) district is primarily in north Columbia, but he also represents some areas south of I-70 as well. Representative Smith joined us live this morning in-studio on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” He says the transgender issue is being used as a “wedge” issue by some in Jefferson City. Representative Smith tells listeners that 40 percent of his constituents are Republicans, and that no one brings up transgender issues when he goes door-to-door. He says his constituents are worried about roads and I-70. Representative Smith also tells “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that he’d like to see the GOP-controlled Legislature focus more on education, paying teachers more and having safer elections: