Lt. Governor says Tri Level renovation will be a high dollar project

Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe has been right at the center of discussions about fixing up Missouri’s roads and bridges even before he was a state senator. Kehoe once chaired the Highways and Transportation Commission. Kehoe agrees with Governor Mike Parson that it’s time to take a hard look at Jefferson City’s tri – level …

A Mo-Dot engineer says it would cost nearly $100 – million to re-do both the tri – level and the adjacent Whitton Expressway.

The intersection south of the Missouri River Bridge has been in the news after an accident last week tied up traffic for five hours.

