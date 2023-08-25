Many mid-Missouri high school games kicking off later tonight; Columbia College soccer to begin at 11 am

The excessive heat warning has led numerous mid-Missouri high school teams to delay kickoffs for tonight’s opening games.

Tonight’s Columbia Hickman game against North Kansas City is at 7:30, while numerous games kick at 8. They include Zimmer station KTGR’s game of the week between Park Hill South at Rock Bridge. They also includes the Big 900 KFAL game of the week between Eldon and Fulton. Tonight’s Centralia football game in the Anchor city against Mexico also kicks at 8.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for any other updates regarding delayed kickoffs involving football games.

Today’s Columbia College soccer game has also been moved, due to heat. Cosmo will call the soccer game, which will now start at 11 on the Columbia Cougars website. Columbia College is playing the University of Jamestown, out of North Dakota.