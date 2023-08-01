Memorial Stadium and other Mizzou athletic facilities to be toured by UM Curators

The UM Board of Curators will be touring some of Mizzou’s athletic facilities in Columbia Tuesday morning.

UM System spokesman Christian Basi tells 939 the Eagle that curators will gather at Memorial Union, before shuttling to Memorial Stadium to begin their 9:30 tour. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi is expected to join them on the tour.

Meantime, Mizzou football’s new 86,000 square foot indoor practice facility in Columbia is now complete, according to Mizzou Athletics. Construction began in the fall of 2021 on the $33-million facility, which was funded through private donations. It’s located next to Faurot Field’s $98-million south end zone complex.

It will be called the Stephens indoor facility, for Brad Stephens and his wife Rachel Cohen Stephens. The Mizzou graduates have made numerous cash and in-kind contributions.

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz has said that an indoor facility to train and practice in is critical to the program’s player development efforts. The facility replaces the Devine Pavilion, which opened in 1998. Devine has a 70-yard field, while the new facility has a full-length football field.