Mid-Missouri’s flood watch expires; more storms expected tonight

The National Weather Service’s flood watch for mid-Missouri has been canceled. More storms and rain are expected tonight (August 2, 2023 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

While the flood watch for the entire 939 the Eagle listening area has now expired, there are two flood warnings that remain in effect in mid-Missouri. They are Randolph and Howard counties, which include Moberly and Fayette. The two warnings expire at 12:37 pm.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Lydia JaJa tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia has received 1.01 inches of rain since midnight, while Sanborn field has received 1.43 inches of rain. Ms. JaJa says the small town of Murry reports three inches of rain. Murry is northeast of Columbia.

The ground remains saturated, and more storms are expected tonight and tomorrow across the listening area. Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated forecast information.

