Missouri Task Force One sending additional staff to Maui

Hawaii’s governor says the confirmed death toll from the Maui wildfires has now risen to 101. The Associated Press (AP) reports a mobile morgue unit has arrived to help Hawaii authorities working to identify the remains of those killed in the fires.

The Boone County Fire Protection District says Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) is sending four additional members and four human remains detection canine to Maui.

Those four members and their search canine left St. Louis Lambert International Airport on a plane early this morning. They’ll join two other MO-TF1 members who were deployed to Hawaii on Thursday as part of FEMA’s incident support team.

They’ll be deployed for about two weeks, according to the Boone County Fire Protection District’s Facebook post.