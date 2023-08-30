Mizzou officials preparing for traffic impact from rare Thursday night game

The University of Missouri is requesting all employees who work on-campus in non-public roles to work remotely Thursday, starting at noon.

That’s to accommodate the increased traffic with Mizzou football’s season opener tomorrow night. Kickoff is set for 7 at Faurot Field in Columbia. Traffic is normally heavy anyway on weekday afternoons near Columbia’s Stadium and Providence intersection.

Mizzou also says some students, faculty and staff may be asked to park in locations “other than their assigned location” tomorrow afternoon.