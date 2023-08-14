Listen to KWOS Live
NWS: Columbia is more than seven inches above normal for August rainfall

The National Weather Service (NWS) in St. Louis says Columbia and Jefferson City will see at least several dry days (August 14, 2023 graphic courtesy of NWS St. Louis Twitter page)

Columbia’s heavy rains on Sunday tied a record from 1927.

National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Fred Glass says Columbia received 1.9 inches of rainfall during Sunday’s 24-hour period. Mr. Glass tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia has now received 9.09 inches of rain for the month of August, which is 7.43 inches above normal. And there’s still two-and-a-half weeks left in the month.

Mid-Missouri will finally see tranquil and cooler weather today through at least mid-week. Today’s high in Columbia and Jefferson City will be about 79 degrees.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis issued several severe thunderstorm warnings across the 939 the Eagle listening area early Saturday morning. Boone, Callaway, Audrain and Montgomery counties all saw severe thunderstorm warnings, with residents seeing lightning and heavy rain.

