NWS says tornado that struck northeast Missouri’s Baring had 122 mph winds

The National Weather Service (NWS) says Friday night’s EF-2 tornado that struck northeast Missouri’s Knox County caused significant damage to buildings and infrastructure in the small town of Baring.

The NWS in St. Louis says maximum wind speeds are estimated at 122 miles per hour. While no one was killed, the NWS says there were two injuries in the town, which has about 125 residents.

Governor Mike Parson has signed an executive order activating the Missouri State Emergency Operations plan, noting tornadoes also touched down Friday in mid-Missouri’s Saline County and in western Missouri’s Ray county. The governor says the ongoing weather system has strained resources as first responders and public works crews continue to respond.

While mid-Missouri did have several tornado warnings on Friday evening, little damage is reported in the 939 the Eagle listening area. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City confirms an EF-0 tornado touched down at 7:15 Friday evening in Malta Bend, which is near Marshall in Saline County. The tornado packed winds of 85 miles per hour and was on the ground for about a mile and a half. No injuries or deaths are reported. Tornado warnings were also issued Friday evening in mid-Missouri’s Callaway, Cooper and Moniteau counties. No major damage is reported.

Mid-Missouri will finally see some dry time on Monday, but the ground remains saturated. NWS St. Louis meteorologist John Carney tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia received 6.82 inches of rain last week.