Paint the M, midnight barbecue and Tiger Walk are this weekend at Mizzou

Incoming Mizzou students participate in the popular Tiger Walk at the MU Columns in Columbia in 2021 (file photo courtesy of MU News Bureau senior editor Sara Diedrich)

You’ll see a lot of activity this afternoon at Columbia’s Faurot Field, as a few thousand incoming Mizzou students paint the M.

It’s an annual tradition that dates back to 1927 when the rocks were first placed on the hill. Paint the M will take place from 3-5 this afternoon at Faurot.

A midnight barbecue is planned for tonight at 10 on Rollins street, as the students celebrate the start of school with Mizzou’s largest block party.

And the popular “Tiger Walk” is set for Sunday evening at 6, as incoming students walk through the columns toward Jesse Hall to symbolically mark their entrance into Mizzou. You’re invited to join them on the Francis Quad. UM System President Dr. Mun Choi and Marching Mizzou will also be there.

