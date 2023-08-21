Potential McKinney building purchase and budget hearing to take centerstage at tonight’s Columbia council meeting

Columbia’s city council is set to vote tonight on a bill to appropriate $1.7 million to purchase the historic McKinney building downtown.

The two-story McKinney building, which was built in 1917, is next to Plaza Tire on East Broadway. City officials describe the building as a cultural landmark within Columbia, saying it has commemorated the social, educational, religious and civic life of Columbia’s African-American population for decades.

The McKinney building is on the Boone County historical list of notable properties.

Under the plan before the council tonight, Columbia would use $1.7 million from its capital investment income account for the project. That money would also pay for rekeying doors, securing garages and some repairs. The city plans to work with a partner organization to manage the building in future years.

Tonight is also your next opportunity to testify on Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood’s proposed $533-million budget. The city council will hold a public hearing at city hall.

Mr. Seewood’s proposed budget is a $27-million increase from the current $506-million amount. The main component is a $10-million raise for the city’s 1,500 employees. The proposed budget would also increase the Columbia Water Utility’s budget by $1.1 million. Mr. Seewood cites the drastic price increase for treating water.