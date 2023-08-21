Listen to KWOS Live
Potential McKinney building purchase and budget hearing to take centerstage at tonight’s Columbia council meeting

Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood (2023 file photo courtesy of city of Columbia website)

Columbia’s city council is set to vote tonight on a bill to appropriate $1.7 million to purchase the historic McKinney building downtown.

The two-story McKinney building, which was built in 1917, is next to Plaza Tire on East Broadway. City officials describe the building as a cultural landmark within Columbia, saying it has commemorated the social, educational, religious and civic life of Columbia’s African-American population for decades.

The McKinney building is on the Boone County historical list of notable properties.

Under the plan before the council tonight, Columbia would use $1.7 million from its capital investment income account for the project. That money would also pay for rekeying doors, securing garages and some repairs. The city plans to work with a partner organization to manage the building in future years.

Tonight is also your next opportunity to testify on Columbia city manager De’Carlon Seewood’s proposed $533-million budget. The city council will hold a public hearing at city hall.

Mr. Seewood’s proposed budget is a $27-million increase from the current $506-million amount. The main component is a $10-million raise for the city’s 1,500 employees. The proposed budget would also increase the Columbia Water Utility’s budget by $1.1 million. Mr. Seewood cites the drastic price increase for treating water.

