Prop L library issue the only thing on Cole County ballot

Voters in both Jefferson City and Cole County will vote today on Proposition L. The measure would increase property taxes for the Missouri River Regional library in Jefferson City from 20 cents to 35 cents per one hundred dollars. Library Director Claudia Young knows the potential tax hike is not insubstantial but adds it’s important for the library’s future …

Ballot supporters say the ballot measure is essential for the library to keep up with the community.

Proposition L would increase personal property and real estate taxes.

Opponents like former Jefferson City Mayor Tom Rackers are concerned the increase doesn’t have a Sunshine clause, allowing it to stay on the books for years to come.