SEC Commissioner set to be in Columbia for tonight’s Mizzou game; expect heavy traffic

Look for heavy traffic this afternoon and evening across Columbia, especially near Faurot Field at Stadium and Providence. Mizzou football’s season opener against South Dakota is tonight at 7.

The University of Missouri wants all employees who work on-campus in non-public facing roles to work remotely today, starting at noon. That’s being done to accommodate increased traffic with thousands of fans coming in for football.

Mizzou Athletics senior associate athletic director Ryan Koslen tells 939 the Eagle that tickets are still available for tonight’s game. We’ve confirmed that Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey is scheduled to be in Columbia for tonight’s opener.

The Tigers have won 17 straight home openers. They’ll begin their 133rd season tonight.

The SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” will be live from Faurot Field from 6 to 7 pm. The popular show is hosted by Marty Smith, Tim Tebow, Roman Harper and Jordan Rodgers.