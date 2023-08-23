Shelter Insurance’s president to retire in 2024; Rockne Corbin will be successor

The president of one of Boone County’s largest employers will retire in April.

Northwest Missouri native Randa Rawlins has served as president and chief executive officer of Shelter Insurance since 2021. Shelter board chairman Rick Means praises Rawlins, saying she’s provided strong and gracious leadership during post-COVID years and during a challenging period of storm losses.

Rawlins’ successor will be 32-year Shelter veteran Rockne Corbin, who’s been serving as executive vice president.

Shelter Insurance Companies is Boone County’s seventh-largest employer, according to 2023 statistics from Columbia’s Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI). Shelter spokesman Brad Johnson tells 939 the Eagle that Shelter has about 1,300 Columbia employees, not counting agents.

Rawlins, a native of northwest Missouri’s Hale, has been with Shelter for 22 years and will remain on their board of directors. She appeared on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” in October 2021, telling listeners that Shelter’s annual payroll in Columbia is $91-million.