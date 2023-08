Storms passed through Mid-Missouri and left power outages throughout the area.

Three Rivers Electric had about 500 homes without power in Cole County alone. Ameren had numerous outages as well. A tornado warning was issued for Moniteau County but no funnel clouds were confirmed. There was dime size hail in Jefferson City with larger hail in other areas. The Cole County Fair cancelled activities. Tree limbs and power poles were blown down. There is flooding in both New Bloomfield and Chamois.