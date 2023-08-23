The Biggest Tiger Tailgate Parties Are Back!

They’re back! News Radio 950 welcomes you to the biggest Tiger Tailgate Party in mid-Missouri!

Our Tiger Tailgate with Buffalo Wild Wings, Bud Light, and High Noon starts two hours before every Mizzou home game! Just pick up your FREE pass at sponsor locations starting the Wednesday before each home game. The pass will get you in our tailgate where we have free food, refreshments, and of course … get you ready for the big game.

You can find us in front of Mizzou Arena (#1 Champions Drive) in the plaza.

See you there!

In Columbia

Buffalo Wild Wings: 505 E Nifong Blvd., Columbia, MO 65203

Vaughan Pools & Spas: 300 S Providence Rd, Columbia, MO 65203

G&D Pizzaria: 2101 W Broadway, Columbia, MO 65203

Phyllis Nichols-State Farm Insurance: 1006 West Blvd N Ste 102, Columbia, MO 65203

Boone Hospital Wound Healing Center: 1701 E. Broadway, Broadway Medical Plaza 3, suite 101, Columbia, Mo 65201

Big O Tires: 3915 Peachtree Dr

Big O Tires: 2300 Business Loop 70 E

3Fifteen Primo Cannabis: 4003 Ponderosa St.

And be listening for ticket-stop events with Southern Glazers each week! See the list here.

In Jefferson City

Big Whiskey’s: 627 W McCarty St Suite 1a

Lutz’s BBQ: 3505 Missouri Blvd

Vaughan Pools & Spas: 1909 S Country Club Dr

Big O Tires: 2410 Missouri Blvd

Big O Tires: 1614 Jefferson St

Other Mid-Mo Locations

Club Car Wash: 2420 Boonslick Dr., Boonville

Graf & Sons: 4050 S Clark St., Mexico

Casper’s 66: 1763 US-50, Linn

Thanks also to HyVee, EcoWater Systems, and Twain BBQ and Taproom.