UPDATE: Boone County prosecutors and defense reach plea in Columbia murder case

Boone County prosecutors and defense attorneys have reached an agreement involving the 2020 shooting death of Corey Jordan in Columbia’s Douglass park.

939 the Eagle News was in the courtroom for Friday morning’s pre-trial conference for 51-year-old Rickey Lee Murry. Defense attorney Derek Roe and Boone County assistant prosecutor Risa Perkins tell Judge Brouck Jacobs that they’ve reached a plea agreement. Roe requested that the judge clear the courtroom so he could speak to his client, noting the agreement was reached late Thursday afternoon and that he had been unable to speak to Murry before today’s hearing.

Murry appeared via video from the Montgomery County jail. Counselor Roe and Murry had a discussion when the courtroom was cleared, which was 939 the Eagle and KRCG Channel 13. The judge re-opened the courtroom a few minutes later. He then asked both sides about what the plea agreement involves. Prosecutor Perkins notes she has been unable to reach Jordan’s family and that she doesn’t want them to learn details of the plea agreement through the news media.

Judge Jacobs has scheduled a Monday morning hearing at 9, which is when both sides intend the guilty plea to happen. It’s unclear what the plea involves, but we know it involves prison time. Counselor Roe wants sentencing to be delayed until the fall, due to the lack of air conditioning at Fulton Reception and Diagnostic Center (FRDC). Roe says Murry suffers from high blood pressure and needs air conditioning for his health.

The Columbia Police Department’s probable cause statement says Murry killed the victim after a dispute during a dice game over money. Court documents say Murry was “creeping around” Douglass park, hiding behind trees and vehicles before shooting Jordan to death.