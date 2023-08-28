UPDATE: Columbia’s Missouri Task Force 1 heading to Florida

Florida’s governor warns that Tropical Storm Idalia is going to be a major hurricane.

Columbia-based Missouri Task Force One (MO-TF1) has been ordered to deploy to Pensacola, Florida. Pensacola is the westernmost city in Florida’s Panhandle and has a population of about 54,000 residents.

Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief Gale Blomenkamp says Missouri Task Force One’s 45 members left district headquarters Monday evening at about 6. They’re driving to Florida. MO-TF1 is also sending a communications specialist to Florida.

Governor Ron DeSantis warns Idalia could have catastrophic storm surge. The “Orlando Sentinel” reports it’s projected to grow into a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mile per hour sustained winds, with wind gusts up to 150 miles per hour.