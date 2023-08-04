UPDATE: Flash flood warnings for Boone and Cole counties have expired

A mid-Missouri highway used by many employees who work at Ameren’s Callaway Nuclear Energy Center remains closed this (Friday) morning due to flooding from heavy rains.

Our news partner KMIZ reports water, trees and other debris still is covering sections of Highway 94, which runs near the Missouri River in Callaway County. The Mokane area has received nine inches of rain. Callaway County road crews tell ABC-17’s Gabrielle Teiner that it could take weeks to clear Highway 94, and the road will need repairs after that.

Torrential rains have dropped staggering amounts of rainfall across the 939 the Eagle listening area. The National Weather Service’s (NWS) flash flood warnings for Boone, Cole, Callaway and Moniteau counties have expired. Osage County is the only county in the listening area that currently has a flash flood warning. It goes until 7:53 am.

NWS St. Louis meteorologist Alex Elmore tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia has receive 47-hundreths of an inch of rain since midnight, on top of the 3.74 inches that fell Thursday. The New Bloomfield area received about seven inches of rain.