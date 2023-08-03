UPDATE: Flash flood warnings remain in effect in four central Missouri counties

Four mid-Missouri counties remain under flash flood warnings this (Thursday) morning, due to the heavy rain that’s been falling.

The National Weather Service’s (NWS) flash flood warning for southern Boone, southern Callaway, Osage and Moniteau goes through 7:35 am. NWS meteorologist Kevin Deitsch tells 939 the Eagle that there has been flooding in New Bloomfield and Chamois this morning, with six to seven inches of rain on the ground.

Deitsch says Columbia Regional Airport (COU) reports 1.4 inches of rain on Wednesday. He finally expects some dry time after about 10 this morning, across the listening area.

The NWS issued a tornado warning in Moniteau County at about 8:30 last night. NWS radar indicated a tornado south of California, Missouri, near the town of High Point. There are no reports of any damage at this time.

Keep your radio tuned to 939 the Eagle for updated weather information.