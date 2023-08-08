UPDATE: Jefferson City library tax increase ballot measure rejected

Voters in Jefferson City and Cole County have overwhelmingly defeated a proposed tax increase for the Missouri River Regional Library in Jefferson City.

More than 63 percent of voters opposed the measure. The final vote total involving Proposition L was 3,285 votes in favor, with 5,653 votes against the measure.

Proposition L would have increased the assessed valuation of property for the Missouri River Regional library in Jefferson City from 20 to 35 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. It would have raised personal property and real estate taxes.

Supporters say the increase is needed, saying the last library levy increase was in 1964. Opponents like former Jefferson City Mayor Tom Rackers say it was too much for too long and had no sunset.

Cole County clerk Steve Korsmeyer says about 17 percent of Cole County’s registered voters cast ballots on Tuesday. Mr. Korsmeyer says about 8,900 of the county’s 54,000 registered voters cast ballots.