UPDATE: Westbound 54 in Jefferson City remains closed near tri-level

A cattle truck overturned this morning on westbound Highway 54 on Jefferson City’s tri-level (August 15, 2023 photo courtesy of 939 the Eagle listener Marc Ellinger)

Traffic has been backed up all morning near Jefferson City’s tri-level, after a cattle truck overturned on westbound Highway 54.

Both lanes of 54 remain closed at this hour, according to state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) spokeswoman Marsha Johnson. She tells 939 the Eagle that all of the cattle have been off-loaded, and that traffic is backed up on westbound 54 all the way to Holts Summit.

Jefferson City Police Captain Dave Williams tells 939 the Eagle that there’s also been a fuel spill, which is slowing things. Lieutenant Williams says traffic is being diverted onto Highway 50. 939 the Eagle host Stephanie Bell has been stuck in traffic all morning, after leaving the station at 9. Avoid the area if possible.

