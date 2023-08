Will JCMO name a new administrator?

Jefferson City could name the new city administrator today.

Our news partner ABC – 17 says the city will hold a morning press conference to provide an update on the search for a new city administrator.

Steven Crowell stepped down from the position in April.

Jefferson City Fire Chief Matt Schofield has filled in as interim administrator.

Last month, Jefferson City leaders said nearly 40 people had applied for the position of city administrator.