Boone County emergency preparedness festival is today from 4-8

The first 150 households who attend today’s 3rd annual Boone County ready festival in Columbia will receive a free, fully stocked emergency kit.

The festival takes place from 4-8 pm at Stephens Lake park, which is near Broadway and Old Highway 63. Festival organizers note September is preparedness month, and say the event aims to foster a culture of preparedness and to build resilience in our community.

The Boone County Office of Emergency Management will also present the annual Tom Hurley public safety award at the festival at 4:30 today. There will also be vendor booths, food trucks, snow cones and raffle prizes today. The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri will also be there collecting canned goods.

Festival organizers are encouraging you to be prepared for disasters and emergencies by staying informed, making a plan and building a kit.