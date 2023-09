A lot of folks in Callaway County are no fans of a push to set up thousands of acres of farmland as solar farms. One project proposed for the Kingdom City area would include about 3000 acres leased from farmers to be covered with solar panels …

Eastern District Commissioner Randall Kleindienst calls the solar farms a ‘scam and a sham’, prompted by the Biden administration’s energy policies. None the less, the firms are offering pretty lucrative deals for farmers who sign their land over to them.