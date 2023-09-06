Columbia-based Club Car Wash continues to expand; long lines this week on new Conley road location

The popular $1 car washes that have been offered by Columbia-based Club Car Wash at its brand-new location near the Conley road Wal-Mart have drawn crowds and lines of vehicles for the past week.

Club Car Wash opened the facility in late August. They are one of the nation’s fastest-growing car wash companies. Club Car Wash now operates more than 130 car washes in ten different states.

Construction is expected to begin soon on a brand-new Club Car Wash on Clark lane, next to Schnucks.

Club Car Wash began in 2006 as a family-owned small business as Tiger Express Wash on Columbia’s Nebraska Avenue. That wash is now a Club Car Wash that thousands of motorists see daily as they drive into Columbia on Providence road.