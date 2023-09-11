Columbia holding two 9-11 events this morning

You have two opportunities this morning in Columbia to attend Patriot Day ceremonies to remember the lives lost in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York City, Washington and Pennsylvania.

Today is the 22nd anniversary of the attacks, which killed almost 3,000 people.

Boone County commissioners say a Mid-Missouri Patriot Day remembrance and wreath tribute will take place at the Boone County Veterans Memorials from 7:47-8:40 am. Those memorials are in front of the Boone County Courthouse downtown.

The city of Columbia and the University of Missouri will be holding a 9-11 commemorative wreath-laying ceremony at 10 am at Mizzou’s Francis Quadrangle, which is on South 6th street. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and MU Health Care executive vice chancellor Richard Barohn will deliver remarks.

The ceremony will also include a procession, a wreath-laying, presentation of the colors by the Joint Services Color Guard and City Honor Guards and a flyover by the MU Health Care helicopter.