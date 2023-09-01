Columbia’s mayor says COVID pandemic was difficult on the cultural arts; Buffaloe understands Treeline’s decision

Columbia’s mayor understands the decision by Treeline Music Fest to cancel its September festival in Stephens Lake park. It had been scheduled to take place from Friday September 29 through Sunday October 1.

The event, formerly known as the Roots N Blues festival, was one of the biggest events of the year.

Treeline Music Fest announced its decision on its website on Thursday, saying they’re facing “significantly higher than expected expenses that have made it impossible to produce this event to the standard the community deserves.” Treeline officials say refunds will be processed automatically to the original method of payment in about 30 days.

Mayor Barbara Buffaloe says the COVID pandemic was hard on many, including cultural arts entities. She says with expenditures only increasing, she completely understands Treeline’s decision. Mayor Buffaloe says her heart goes out to them, adding that she’s appreciative of all they’ve done to keep the music alive