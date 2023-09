Could there be a funding windfall for Lincoln U on the way?

Does the state of Missouri owe Lincoln University hundreds of million of dollars the school was entitled to? A letter from the Biden administration says Lincoln and other historically black colleges lost some $12-billion they had coming. The U-S Department of Education claims the schools have been underfunded for decades. Lincoln President Dr. John Moseley …

The feds say Lincoln has been shorted money due the university because of an 1890 law governing funding for land – grant colleges.