Death penalty being sought in J. Pfenny’s double homicide in Jefferson City

The Cole County prosecutor has filed written notice that he intends to seek the death penalty against the suspect charged in the horrific November double homicide at J. Pfenny’s restaurant and bar in downtown Jefferson City.

Online court records show Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson filed the notice on Tuesday. Thompson is seeking the death penalty against Damien Davis of Kansas City, who’s charged with two counts of first degree murder and five other felonies for the Thanksgiving weekend shooting deaths of restaurant employee Skyler Smock and J. Pfenny’s customer Corey Thames. They were killed near the restaurant’s front door.

As a convicted felon, Davis was not allowed to have a gun. He is being represented by prominent St. Louis defense attorney Scott Rosenblum, according to online court records.

Graphic court documents quote witnesses inside the restaurant as telling police that Davis had a “smirk” on his face when he walked past the bodies of Smock and Thames.