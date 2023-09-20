Listen to KWOS Live
Death penalty being sought in J. Pfenny’s double homicide in Jefferson City

Friends, family members and strangers wrote numerous messages on the windows at J Pfenny’s in downtown Jefferson City, following the November murders of Skylar Smock and Corey Thames (December 4, 2022 file photo from 939 the Eagle’s Brian Hauswirth)

The Cole County prosecutor has filed written notice that he intends to seek the death penalty against the  suspect charged in the horrific November double homicide at J. Pfenny’s restaurant and bar in downtown Jefferson City.

Online court records show Cole County Prosecutor Locke Thompson filed the notice on Tuesday. Thompson is seeking the death penalty against Damien Davis of Kansas City, who’s charged with two counts of first degree murder and five other felonies for the Thanksgiving weekend shooting deaths of restaurant employee Skyler Smock and J. Pfenny’s customer Corey Thames. They were killed near the restaurant’s front door.

As a convicted felon, Davis was not allowed to have a gun. He is being represented by prominent St. Louis defense attorney Scott Rosenblum, according to online court records.

Graphic court documents quote witnesses inside the restaurant as telling police that Davis had a “smirk” on his face when he walked past the bodies of Smock and Thames.

