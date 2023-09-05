Fire protection in fast-growing east Columbia to be discussed tonight

Columbia’s city council will hear a three-page report Tuesday evening about fire service in fast-growing east-central Columbia, specifically the acquisition of a building in the El Chaparral subdivision that will be used as a temporary fire station. A permanent one will be built on that site later.

The Columbia Fire Department wants to convert the 7,000 square feet building into office space on the upper level and, on an interim basis, space for a fire station on the lower level. Design costs are about $130,000.

Staff would like to use the architectural firm that is building fire station 11 on Scott Boulevard in southwest Columbia, which is expected to be finished this month.

Tonight’s council meeting begins at 7. This agenda item will be a report, so the council will not be taking any action this evening.