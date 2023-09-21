Fulton’s new express care clinic receives federal ARPA money for start

Officials in mid-Missouri’s Callaway County are praising the Jefferson City Medical Group (JCMG) for opening an express care clinic in Fulton, which is the county seat.

The town of 13,000 residents has been without extended hours healthcare facilities following the 2020 closing of SSM Health’s family medicine clinic and the 2022 closing of Callaway community hospital.

Callaway County commissioners awarded JCMG some of its share of federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars for start-up and equipment expenses. County presiding commissioner Gary Jungermann says the award of funding to JCMG will make a real difference in the community and will benefit families and businesses across the county.

The clinic is located on Country Meadows and will be open seven days a week starting October 16. They’re currently open Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays from 7 am to 2 pm and from 10 am to 6 pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays. It treats immediate, non-emergency health concerns in addition to providing physicals and immunizations. It has x-ray capabilities.

JCMG and Callaway County officials are planning an October 11th grand opening, and you’re invited to the 4:30 celebration.