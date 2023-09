Are you in the market for an 18th century curling iron? How about some collectible comic books or coins? You might want to head to Cape Girardeau for this week’s Missouri State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Auction. Treasurer Vivek Malek there are always historical items included …

There’s lots of jewelry, baseball cards and more up for auction. The Treasurer’s Auction is Wednesday and Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Convention Center.

You can preview the auction on the Treasurer’s website.