(LISTEN): CPS Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood appears on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO” Roundtable”

Columbia Public Schools (CPS) Superintendent Dr. Brian Yearwood says his aim is for CPS to be the best school district in Missouri. Superintendent Yearwood joined host Fred Parry in-studio Saturday morning on 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Roundtable” program. Dr. Yearwood tells listeners that the district’s back-to-school convocation event at Mizzou Arena was well-received by CPS staff. This year’s convocation theme was inspiring greatness. CPS’ first-day enrollment was 19,157, an increase of more than 350 from last year. CPS is currently Missouri’s fifth-largest school district. Dr. Yearwood also addressed the issue of COVID, saying the district’s priority for students and staff is safety. Dr. Yearwood also emphasizes that he wants the district’s scholars to remain in-seat, as opposed to remote learning: