(LISTEN): Fulton-based nonprofit says Callaway County has about 350 homeless residents

A Fulton-based grassroots community nonprofit is working to help the general population with things like food, hygiene products and blankets.

Callaway Cares vice president Alina Morelock says they’re also involved in homeless street outreach.



“Especially people that are in the greatest need, which is homeless people, low-income and fixed-income people. The homeless population has not been getting tracked very well in Callaway County and in a lot of rural communities,” Ms. Morelock says.

She tells 939 the Eagle that Callaway County has about 350 homeless residents. She believes the number could be higher.

“Since the count is done in the coldest month of the year (January), a lot of the time people will try to find any and everywhere to pretty much hide out for those times. So you don’t even get a necessarily accurate count then,” says Morelock.

She says all of us are close to needing a hand-up, especially if someone experiences an illness or a job loss. Callaway Cares is looking for volunteers.

“Honestly, donating time a lot of the time is the best thing. Getting the community involved and getting everybody educated on how people become homeless and on how this is a growing issue and it’s going to keep getting worse,” Ms. Morelock says,

Her organization also collects food and provides it to needy residents. They also provide blankets and laundry services to the homeless.

Callaway Cares’ motto is “doing the right thing, because it’s the right thing to do.” You can reach them by calling (573) 590-0378 or by checking their website. They’re also inviting you to this afternoon’s 4 o’clock bingo fundraiser at the Fulton event center. Callaway Cares is also hosting a car and bike show on September 16 in Fulton.