(LISTEN): Missouri GOP gubernatorial candidate Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring) appears on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

State Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who chairs the Missouri Senate Veterans, Military Affairs and Pensions Committee, has formally kicked off his GOP gubernatorial campaign. Senator Eigel joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri, telling listeners that there were more than 1,000 people at Friday’s campaign kickoff event in St. Charles County. Senator Eigel says it’s time “to send a bold conservative reformer who will be a champion for the people of this great state and bring a reckoning to the Jefferson City swamp.” He blasted two fellow Republicans during the live interview, Governor Mike Parson and Senate Appropriations Committee chairman Lincoln Hough (R-Springfield). He criticized their spending proposals, saying Missouri’s state operating budget has grown from $20-billion in 2010 to $53-billion in 2023: