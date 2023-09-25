(LISTEN): “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn discusses agriculture and legislative dress codes on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Missouri’s Joint Committee on Agriculture will hold a Thursday hearing in Jefferson City on the economic impact of Missouri agriculture. They’ll also take testimony on environmental stewardship. “Missouri Times” publisher Scott Faughn joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that agriculture is and will always be the state’s top industry. Mr. Faughn says for every dollar the state invests in agriculture, it gets three to four dollars back. He also discussed legislative dress codes, and told listeners that former Missouri House Speaker Rob Vescovo (R-Arnold) didn’t like then-State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman (R-Arnold) when they served together in the House. Coleman has since been elected to the Missouri Senate: