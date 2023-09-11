(LISTEN): Moberly’s outgoing city manager praises city’s staff and growth

Moberly’s outgoing city manager Brian Crane says the Magic City is doing well. Crane tells 939 Eagle that Moberly is a great place for businesses and residents.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Crane-Moberly-1.mp3

“I mean obviously we’re in northern Missouri. If you look at our population growth, it’s been relatively flat but there’s been a lot of towns in northern Missouri that are seeing a decline. So at least we’re holding our own. Revenues are holding strong. Business continues to see us as a hub for commerce,” Crane says.

Mr. Crane, a Helias graduate, will be leaving Moberly to become city administrator in his hometown of Jefferson City. He’ll begin in late September. Crane says he’s pleased with revenues.

https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/09/Crane-Moberly-2.mp3

“Our community continues to see investment. We continue to have a strong city staff and council that supports growth and economic development and residential development. And we continue to strengthen our partnerships with this local community,” says Crane.

Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater says the city conducted a nationwide search for a permanent city administrator. 39 people applied for the position, and Mr. Crane was hired.