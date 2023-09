Missouri congressman is at the center of the call for a Biden impeachment

‘Guilty as charged.’ Missouri Congressman Jason Smith is co-chairing the Capitol Hill committee that’s looking into a possible impeachment of Joe Biden. Smith says the evidence is there to prove the President and his son were engaged in influence peddling overseas …

Smith, who chairs the Ways and Means Committee, says the testimony from two IRS whistleblowers shows both Bidens’ involvement in the accusations.

The House will begin their inquiry later this week.