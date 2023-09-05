Tiger Talk airs tonight from downtown Columbia’s Bud’s Classic BBQ

Mizzou football coach Eli Drinkwitz, Tiger offensive coordinator Kirby Moore and running back Cody Schrader will be featured on “Tiger Talk” tonight on the Central Bank Tiger Radio Network.

You can watch the show in-person this evening from 7-8 at Bud’s Classic BBQ downtown, or you can listen to it on Zimmer sister station KTGR (FM 105.1 or AM 1580). The show is hosted by longtime Mizzou broadcaster Mike Kelly.

Mizzou is 1-0 after beating South Dakota 35-10 Thursday night in the season opener at Faurot Field. Schrader, a Lutheran South product, carried the ball 18 times for 138 yards and a touchdown. Mizzou has won 18 straight home openers.

The Tigers return to action Saturday evening when they host Middle Tennessee State at Faurot. Kickoff is set for 6 pm, and Mizzou fans are encouraged to wear white.