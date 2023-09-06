UPDATE: Convicted Columbia killer asking for new trial

An attorney for a convicted Columbia murderer has filed a motion for a new trial.

Online court records show Ashland-based special public defender Matthew Uhrig has filed a seven-page motion in Boone County Circuit Court, saying the government “has failed to prove each essential element of the charges beyond a reasonable doubt” involving his client, Bobby Dawson. Counselor Uhrig alleges that his client was deprived of due process. A Boone County jury convicted the 42-year-old Dawson of first degree murder and armed criminal action in August, for the 2020 shooting death of 36-year-old Rod Jones on Quail drive.

Boone County Circuit Judge Joshua Calvin Devine has scheduled a September 15 sentencing date for Dawson. Judge Devine is expected to rule on the motion for a new trial at that time. Boone County prosecutor Roger Johnson praises the verdict, saying we will continue to build a strong community that is resilient against violence.