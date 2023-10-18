Listen to KWOS Live
Another pitch for JCMO ‘workforce housing’

You’ve heard many larger Mid – Missouri manufacturers say they could create more jobs if there was housing for those workers. Late last year private developers of some planned workforce housing complexes weren’t approved for HDC funding. The agency claimed there was too much opposition in the community. But Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater says they plan to apply again …

Opponents said they didn’t want the perceived lower income housing going up in their neighborhoods. Fitzwater says they’ve worked hard to change that mindset.

