Arrests made in McClung Park shootings

Jefferson City Police arrest three suspects in connection with a shooting at McClung Park last week. A 19 year old woman, an 18 year old man and a 17 year old juvenile were arrested Friday.

Two victims are recovering from gunshot wounds after a Thursday night incident at a Jefferson City park. Police were called to McClung Park around 11and found numerous shell casings. A 20 – year old man was treated for a gunshot wound to his leg at a Jefferson City hospital. He says he was hit while trying to run from the scene.

Police found out another 21 – year old victim showed up at a Columbia hospital with a shoulder wound. He would only say that it happened in Jefferson City. Police say the shootings happened during a large party at the park.