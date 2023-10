Three people face charges in connection with a shooting at McClung Park in Jefferson City last week. Dayjuan Crossland faces assault and gun charges. He showed up at a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound but wouldn’t cooperate with investigators. Another man was shot in the leg. Denise Word is accused of providing Crossland with the gun. Raymond White – Murry is charged as an accessory to the crime. A 17 – year old juvenile was arrested as well.