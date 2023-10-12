Columbia’s Logboat Brewing plans Saturday expansion celebration

Big crowds are expected in Columbia on Saturday, as the popular Logboat Brewing Company celebrates its reopening. Saturday’s celebration will take place from noon to 10 pm.

Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports the reopening includes two new beers, new merchandise and a restock of some of the community’s fall favorites. Logboat closed its doors in January to begin indoor renovations. “Inside Columbia” magazine reports the expansion has included an additional bar upstairs, an outdoor bar, a covered patio and expanded parking.

“Inside Columbia” readers have voted Logboat the best watering hole in town.