Listen to KWOS Live
Trending Now
MO State HS Sports
Columbia’s Logboat Brewing plans Saturday expansion celebration

Columbia’s Logboat Brewing plans Saturday expansion celebration

Columbia’s popular Logboat Brewing Company’s reopening celebration will take place on Saturday (October 2023 photo courtesy of “Inside Columbia” magazine reporter Zola Heck)

Big crowds are expected in Columbia on Saturday, as the popular Logboat Brewing Company celebrates its reopening. Saturday’s celebration will take place from noon to 10 pm.

Zimmer’s “Inside Columbia” magazine reports the reopening includes two new beers, new merchandise and a restock of some of the community’s fall favorites. Logboat closed its doors in January to begin indoor renovations. “Inside Columbia” magazine reports the expansion has included an additional bar upstairs, an outdoor bar, a covered patio and expanded parking.

“Inside Columbia” readers have voted Logboat the best watering hole in town.

© Copyright 2023, KWOS, All Rights Reserved | Privacy Policy | Public File | FCC Applications | Contest Rules | Site by Zimmer Communications Zimmer