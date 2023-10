Are you tired of hearing the phrase ‘House Speaker’ on the radio?’ Now that a new Speaker of the U-S House is onboard in D-C, the focus turns to allegations leveled at Missouri’s House Speaker. Dean Plocher is accused of filing false expense reports and seeking reimbursement payments. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe says Plocher should be able to tell his side of the story …

Kehoe, by statute, serves as the presiding officer of the State Senate. Plocher has announced his run for the Lt. Governor’s race.