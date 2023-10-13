(LISTEN): Buy Missouri week begins this weekend

The annual statewide Buy Missouri week begins tomorrow (Saturday) and runs through next Saturday, October 21.

Buy Missouri Week was sponsored in 2018 by then-Senate Majority Leader Mike Kehoe (R-Jefferson City), who’s now Missouri’s lieutenant governor. He tells 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri” that shopping local keeps our hard-earned dollars in the local economy.



https://939theeagle.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/10/Kehoe-Wakeup-2.mp3

“The men and women and the families who own these businesses up and down Main street and around the corner from us they’re the ones that we are going to saying can you help sponsor this baseball team. Can you go help sponsor the cancer society? Would you buy some Boy Scout popcorn? Can you do this, can you do that? They’re the ones providing the local jobs,” Kehoe says.

Buy Missouri encourages citizens to support the men and women who create, produce, grow, manufacture, distribute, promote and sell Missouri-made goods. Mr. Kehoe tells listeners that “Buy Missouri” has about 550 members representing 16,000 jobs and. It has members in more than 90 of Missouri’s 114 counties.

