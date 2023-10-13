(LISTEN): Missouri’s capital city hosting Special Olympics Missouri state outdoor games

More than 1,000 athletes, coaches and volunteers are expected to be in Jefferson City for this weekend’s Special Olympics Missouri (SOMO) state outdoor games.

The games began this morning and continue through Sunday afternoon at numerous venues. SOMO communications director Andrew Kauffman tells 939 the Eagle that Jefferson City’s Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) is one of their sponsors.



“I know they’re really happy to have all of our athletes, coaches, volunteers supporters out here in Jefferson City for our state outdoor games. Five different sports pretty much all across the community here in Jefferson City. Just love the buy-in that we’ve seen,” Kauffman says.

This year’s state outdoor games feature five sports: bocce, golf, tennis, softball and flag football. The bocce games are taking place today at Blair Oaks high school.

“Bocce is an incredibly inclusive sport. It’s a sport where anybody can play. And that’s what we’re all about at Special Olympics Missouri is getting everybody on the playing field,” says Kauffman.

He says SOMO is also offering health, hearing and wellness clinics this weekend in Jefferson City.

“And all of our state competitions were able to provide free health screenings to our athletes. And this incredibly important because not all of our athletes have access or the ability to go to the doctor. So for us to offer this is pretty amazing,” Kauffman says.

He’s encouraging you to come out and support the athletes, adding that they’re still looking for volunteers as well.