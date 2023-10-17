(LISTEN): State Sen. Mike Bernskoetter (R-Jefferson City) and Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater appear on “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”

Powerful U.S. Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), who chairs the U.S. House Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill, is trying to obtain federal funding to try to replace Jefferson City’s aging tri-level. He’s told 939 the Eagle that he’s had conversations with Missouri Governor Mike Parson’s office about the project. State Sen. Mike Bernskoetter (R-Jefferson City) and Jefferson City Mayor Ron Fitzwater joined us live this morning on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” Both remain hopeful that that it can happen. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) says 86,000 vehicles a day come through the tri-level area, with three major highways converging in the same area. MoDOT says the tri-level bridges were built in 1964 and that the “flyover” bridges were built in 1991. They also previewed Missouri’s 2024 legislative session and Senator Bernskoetter corrected reports that he was involved in a recent crash. Senator Bernskoetter notes it was a different Mike Bernskoetter, and he’s critical of a Facebook group that he says is not affiliated with the Cole County Republican Club: