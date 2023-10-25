New allegations about Mo House Speaker Plocher

Listen to KWOS Live
(KWTO) — Missouri House Speaker Dean Plocher is now accused of charging the State for travel expenses already paid for by his campaign.

Reports claim on at least nine occasions since 2018, Plocher spent campaign money on conference registration, airfare, hotels and other expenses, then also sought reimbursement from the legislature.

Doing both could violate state and federal law.

Plocher says he is in the process of completing a full review of all expenditures and will “correct any additional administrative errors in the spirit of full transparency.”

